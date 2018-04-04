Kim Kardashian West couldn’t even wait until Thursday for a little throwback.

The 37-year-old reality star shared an old photo with husband Kanye West for her social media pages Tuesday night. The rapper, 40, snapped the selfie of the couple gazing unsmiling at the camera, with his love wrapping her arm around West’s neck.

Kardashian West didn’t offer an explanation for the trip down memory lane, simply captioning the shot with a heart emoji.

The couple, who wed in May 2014, have recently been focusing their attention on their three kids — daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and their latest addition, daughter Chicago, 2 months.

After welcoming Chicago via surrogate in January, the Wests recently enjoyed a family trip to the San Diego Zoo with Saint and North.

“Thank you @sandiegozoo,” Kardashian West captioned one of the photos in her series that included a rare smiley picture of her rapper husband as he hugged Saint.

The couple’s eldest child showed off her adorably goofy side in two pictures, one of which she gave a peace sign to the camera. The big sister was also able to feed one of the zoo’s elephants as well as have photos ops with a hippopotamus and a pair of penguins.

Kanye West and son Saint Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

North West

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North also joined her parents at the Washington D.C. March for Our Lives protest last month, which was organized by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Paul Morigi/Getty Images

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

“I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside an image of her husband and daughter.

“I hope North remembers this forever,” she added.