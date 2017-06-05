The Kris and Caitlyn feud continues!

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner‘s new memoir is leaving a bad taste in Kris‘ mouth, and now the kids are getting involved.

During the episode, Kris enlisted the help of Kim Kardashian West by asking her to read her former stepfather’s new book, The Secrets of My Life, which was released in April, to see if she was overreacting to it. Though Kim didn’t want to get in between the two, she agreed to read it.

When Caitlyn comes over to chat with Kim about the book, the 36-year-old doesn’t hold back.

“Mom’s obviously upset about it so … if those are your feelings those are your feelings, but mom feels a certain way about you and she has the right … I’m going to read it and tell you honestly … Talk bad about my mom, I come for you.”

“This book, it’s my story,” Caitlyn explained to her. “Everybody has stuff in life that they have to deal with and this was my stuff and this is how I dealt with it.”

After reading the book front to back, Kim was not happy about what was said about her mother within the pages. Caitlyn, who called herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage to Kris, also claimed that her now ex-wife had been “hoarding” money for years.

“If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I cant — even for the sake of my sisters — spend time with someone who doesn’t care about my mother,” Kim said during her sit-down. “Like enough already.”

When Kim was able to discuss the book with her mom, the pair got even more infuriated.

“She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that’s fine, but I do feel like there’s a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative,” Kim Said. “Like, everything is always your fault … I just have no respect for her anymore. Someone that had this perspective, I wouldn’t even want around.”

“My mom has been so fair to Cait and Cait has no decency towards her whatsoever,” Kim said during her sit-down. “I don’t think my mom has to try anymore. It’s time to move on.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!