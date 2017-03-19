Kim Kardashian Says She Thought Her Robbers Were ‘Terrorists’ in Newly Released Testimony: Report

Ahead of a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which Kim Kardashian West recounts being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, newly released testimony from the reality star reveals that she thought the masked men were terrorists — after having a scary premonition that “something bad was going to happen.”

In the February testimony obtained by French newspaper Le Monde, the 36-year-old TV personality recalled her hesitation to travel due to a strange feeling.

“For two weeks before we left, we were already afraid we might be victims of a terrorist attack if we left the country, and not only by going to Paris,” Kardashian said in her testimony, according to the outlet. “When Kourtney [Kardashian] had a passport problem, I thought to myself that something bad was going to happen. I had this foreboding. I want to tell you this because it was such a strong feeling — every night in Paris I said a prayer of thanks that nothing had happened to us.”

The reality star also said that she was suspicious of her driver Michaël Madar and his brother Gary Madar, who had been her chauffeurs before when she visited Paris with Kanye West. According to the testimony obtained by Le Monde, Kardashian West said the two brothers had texted her before her arrival to offer her free chauffeur services. “I found that strange,” she said in the testimony, according to the newspaper. (Gary was charged in connection with the crime but Michaël was not.)

When the robbers entered her No Address Hotel room on Oct. 3 during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian West first thought it was her assistant Stephanie Sheppard and older sister coming back from a night out. However, she knew something was off when she called out to them and no one replied. (At the time of the robbery, Kim’s bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was looking after Kourtney and Kendall Jenner as they hit the town.)

“Then I saw two guys in police uniform come in with the concierge,” she recalled in the testimony, according to the newspaper. “They were aggressive … I thought they were terrorists who had come to kidnap me.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Kardashian West also reportedly said that she had no plans to return to Paris any time soon.

“I have a feeling that it’s not the right place for me, I mean Paris. It’s not a place for me on the emotional plane,” she said in the testimony, according to the newspaper.

According to the report obtained by Le Journal du Dimanche, Kardashian West’s first account of the robbery was recorded by French authorities around 4:30 a.m. on Monday Oct. 3.

She said, according to the report, “They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.”

The reality star also explained how the men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring.

RELATED VIDEO: Story Behind the Story: The Aftermath of the Robbery of Kim Kardashian

In January, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery. Several weeks later, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts of police testimony with suspect Aomar Ait Kihedache where he allegedly confessed to the crime, calling it a “very simple affair.”

According to excerpts of his police testimony published in French newspaper Le Monde and several other French outlets, the alleged mastermind of the robbery told investigators that almost all of the pieces they allegedly stole were taken apart, melted down and sold in Antwerp.

However, Kihedache reportedly told police the 20-carat emerald cut diamond ring was still intact.

“There is a person who has it … Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted,” he said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!