Kim Kardashian West is publicly describing her terrifying ordeal while being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in her own words.

In the preview of next week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old old reality star recalls the moment when masked men broke into her apartment at the No Address Hotel last October to her concerned sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

“They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money,” she said in a clip posted by E! “They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

The tearful mother of two continued, “I was like; ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision.’ Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f—ed. There’s no way out.”

The criminals stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry — including a $4 million ring — from Kardashian West during Paris Fashion Week. She returned to the United States immediately following the robbery and kept an extremely low profile, refraining from posting on social media and limiting her public appearances.

In January, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery. Several weeks later, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts of police testimony with suspect Aomar Ait Kihedache where he allegedly confessed to the crime, calling it a “very simple affair.”

Kardashian West traveled to New York in early February where she met with a French judge to testify against her alleged robbers.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Kris Jenner said returning to filming helped her daughter heal from the “devastating” incident.

“When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street,” she told DeGeneres. “And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!