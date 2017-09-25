Kim Kardashian West Was in So Much Pain During Her Pregnancy with North That She Thought She Miscarried

In the 10 years since Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, fans of the famous family have watched every aspect of their lives unfold for the world to see — the good, the bad and everything in between.

On Sunday’s 90-minute 10th anniversary special, Kris Jenner and her five daughters sat down with Ryan Seacrest to reflect on the last decade of their lives, including some of their toughest moments. From Kim‘s near-miscarriage to Kourtney and Scott Disick‘s never-ending are-they-or-aren’t-they, read on for some of their most candid confessions.

Kim on meeting Kanye West:

“I met him I think in 2002 or 2003. He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was.”

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction. I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

Kim on Kanye’s 2013 proposal:

“He does really extravagant things for my birthday. It was my birthday and he flew in town and then I was like, ‘Let’s just stay home.’ We were getting on the plane and I was like: ‘Come on, do we have to go? Let’s just have dinner here. We don’t have to go to San Francisco.’ When all the lights went on and the band was playing, I had no idea. They were playing a Lana Del Ray song and I thought she was going to come out and perform.”

Kim on getting pregnant with her first child, daughter North:

“Khloé and I had gone to a fertility doctor, and they said it would be really hard for me [to get pregnant]. So I was about to freeze my eggs, and then I randomly got pregnant. I remember calling [Kanye] and he thought a family member of mine died I was so hysterical. I thought my life was over, that I was pregnant, it was so hard for me. Obviously it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Kim on her near-miscarriage:

“I was so scared, I was having so much pain. I mean, at one point I thought I had a miscarriage — I was pretty certain about it. I didn’t know what was going on. I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving and the doctor told me, ‘There’s no heartbeat, you had a miscarriage. Let’s get through it, come in after Thanksgiving dinner.’ Then I went in that morning and he was like, ‘There’s a heartbeat, you didn’t have a miscarriage!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a sign.’ It was such an emotional Thanksgiving, and Kourtney was the only one that knew about it. Her and Kanye, because we were in Miami living together.”

Kourtney on Scott:

“I guess we’re co-parenting our kids and just trying to get along. I mean, he’s family. But I mean, we’re definitely psychotic. I think that since we’ve broken up the last time, which was almost two years ago, we’ve never been back together, even though we travel together with the kids. It’s confusing to people, but we’ve never one time …”

Scott on Kourtney:

“There’s zero connection, she made that very clear just now. I just want everyone to know we are just co-parenting. No, but she’s like the only person I’ve ever loved in my life, so I think she’s cute and stuff. I try to f— her once a week.”

On whether they would ever get back together:

“The debauchery that’s gone on has definitely closed the door several billion times,” Kourtney said. “He [behaves] for a time period, he can’t be consistent.”

“Every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me because she fell in love with a person who was a little bit f—ed up,” Scott aid. “I treat you like royalty, you don’t say hello to me. I spit in your face, you’re like, ‘Hey babe.’ ” (For the record, Kourtney doesn’t agree.)

“I’m dying over here. It’s tough,” Scott said. “I mean, we have a beautiful relationship that we’re able to travel with our family, but obviously it is difficult because you know, for the intimacy side. I’m jerking off pretty heavy!”

On their significant others/kids appearing on the show:

“It’s such a personal choice,” Kim said. “You can fall in love with someone, and it’s not their job to be on our show. Kanye respects what I do and sometimes he’s on, if he happens to be there, or will let us film if we’re at a concert. At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on, my daughter is not going to be on.’ But she’s always around me and she’s so cute, so I just want people to see [that] a little bit. It’s never a story revolving them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not.”

“I think the boundaries are always changing,” Kourtney said. “We’ll definitely go through moments where we’re like, ‘Cut the kids way back.’ “

“It’s funny now that Mason is getting older,” said Khloé of Kourtney and Scott’s 7-year-old son. “He knows. He doesn’t watch it, but I’ve heard him talk to his friends and say, ‘I’m on a TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I’m like, how does he know that?!”

“Mason calls [the crew] the filmers,” said Kourtney. “He used to be like, ‘Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I’m building.’ Now he’s in a phase where he’s like, ‘I don’t like when the filmers are over.’ “

Khloé on her boyfriend Tristan Thompson:

“I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that’s how [we met]. Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]‘s, was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air Hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected.”

“It’s a serious relationship. Pretty much whenever he’s at home in Cleveland I travel there. If he’s around, of course he’ll be on [the show].”

On Lamar Odom‘s near-overdose:

“I landed from Hong Kong to London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it said Lamar had passed away,” Kendall said. “I immediately started sobbing on the plane, then the next text came through [that said he was alive]. That’s why I was so upset. I wanted to be able to be there to say goodbye.”

“Someone had made a fake account and emailed me with the wrong information,” Kim said. “Just seeing Khloé — she fell, screamed on the plane.”

“To go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do,” Khloé said. “And then to know they’re really alive, it was too many emotions I think for any of us to handle.”

On their toughest moments:

“Probably the whole Caitlyn transition,” Kris said. “To have someone have a camera on you and recording your emotions and your moments. … I think if I remember correctly, one of the camera guys started crying. It was rough. That was a rough day.”

“For me what’s been the toughest was filming the Caitlyn transition when we were filming for her show, because I was really protective and I wasn’t fully informed,” Khloé said. “I was afraid of how people would accept [Kendall and Kylie‘s] father and I never wanted anyone to ever be mean to your dad.”

“The hardest thing I’ve had to film has probably been everything that went on with my dad,” Kylie said. “Honestly, I am so happy that my dad is finally living her true self. I’m completely supportive, I’ve always been. I feel like she did it at the right time, when Kendall and I were much older and it was almost [out of] respect to us.”

“I think my toughest moment was when Kourtney was 17 and I was 16,” Kim said. “She had a photo of her naked and I stole it [to use as blackmail] and I put it in my purse. I was so mean. I hid the purse and someone stole [it and tried to sell the photos 10 year later]. Kourtney was underage, so obviously the FBI got involved and when I got a call that these photos could potentially come out — I can handle it if it’s about me, if I’m hurting myself, I can handle it, or if something happens to me, I can handle it. But if I hurt someone else, then that’s where I can’t handle it. I remember crying and I was just so upset. I thought Kourtney would never speak to me again.”

On their well-established family language:

Any self-respecting KUWTK fan is well-versed in the glossary of reality TV’s royal fam — but as it turns out, one of the canonical words isn’t actually a Kardashian original.

“We didn’t really start ‘Bible,’ ” Kim revealed.

“Kim and I dated brothers,” Kourtney added. “And they came up with it.”

Say it ain’t so!

Season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on E!