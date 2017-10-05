Kim Kardashian West Sobs as She Fears Being Robbed on Mexico Vacation: 'We Are the Biggest Targets Ever'

Kim Kardashian West‘s terrifying Paris heist significantly changed the way she lives her life — but it continues to stoke fear.

In a sneak peek at this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 36-year-old mother of two arrives in Punta Mita, Mexico, for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday trip in April. But within minutes, she starts to worry about their safety at the beachfront estate where they’re staying, which is owned by Girls Gone Wild founder and family friend Joe Francis.

She calls up Francis and dissolves into tears immediately.

“I just have anxiety,” she cries over the phone. “Are you sure it’s safe here?”

“Yeah, it’s safe there — I promise you,” he reassures her. “Look, I went through the same thing — I promise you it’s safe. I have my kids there. It’s safe.”

“Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst-case-scenario mode in my head,” she continues. “I was so excited to come on this trip, and I had no idea that I was going to end up feeling this way, but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane that all these people at the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags and Louis Vuitton [things], and it just hit me.”

“We are the biggest target ever,” she adds. “I’m just like, why did I come, you know?”

On Oct. 3, 2016, Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week. Masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.

The star was deeply shaken by the traumatic experience, and following the robbery she immediately returned to the United States and retreated entirely from the spotlight for three months.

She has since reflected on how the harrowing experience turned her into a “different person.”

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in April. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!