The KarJenner Ladies Share Girl Power Messages in Honor of International Women's Day

The KarJenners are adding their voices to the slew of famous females championing other ladies in honor of International Women’s Day.

Kim Kardashian West posted a message to her Twitter account on Wednesday, writing, “Thank u to all of the strong women who fought & continue to fight for change. #InternationalWomensDay.”

In her own series of posts on the social media website, Khloé Kardashian shared her brand Good American‘s connection to Step Up, an organization geared toward helping young women from under-resourced communities reach their full potential.

Wrote Khloé, “I’m so grateful to be able to donate from every pair of Good American jeans to @suwn!”

“They are an incredible organization that helps girls from under-resourced communities fulfill their potential,” Khloé, 32, wrote, adding in another tweet, “Because we ALL deserve to be lifted up! Today, let’s celebrate the strong, incredible, GOOD women in our lives. #InternationalWomensDay.”

Kris Jenner re-posted a quote from novelist William Golding, which reads, “I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men.”

“They are far superior and always have been. Whatever you give a woman, she will make greater. If you give her sperm, she will give you a baby. If you give her a house, she will give you a home. If you give her groceries, she will give you a meal,” it continues. “If you give her a smile, she will give you her heart. She multiplies and enlarges what is given to her, so if you give her any crap, be ready to receive a ton of s—!”

Internationally, Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. This year, the organizers behind the widely-attended anti-Trump Women’s March – which gathered thousands of women in cities across the globe the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration – also planned a women’s strike dubbed “A Day Without Women.”

Women were encouraged to abstain from doing paid or unpaid work, avoid spending money (except at small or women-owned businesses) and to wear red in solidarity. Businesses were encouraged to support the strike by closing their doors or giving their female employees the day off.