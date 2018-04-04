Kim Kardashian Shares First-Ever Photo of Her Adorable Family of Five

Kim Kardashian West understands firsthand the difficulties of taking “a good family pic.”

The mother of three — who is mom to daughters North, 4½, and Chicago, nearly 3 months, and son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West — shared the first-ever photo of her family of five on Instagram Wednesday — and got candid about the behind-the-scenes drama that the cameras didn’t capture.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” wrote Kardashian West, 37.

“This was all we got before all three kids started crying,” she said about the snap, taken on Easter. “I think I cried too.”

She also tweeted, “One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol.”

In the family snap, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her signature smize to the camera as she donned a long and fitted, champagne-colored dress while holding sleeping baby Chicago.

For the pic, rapper West sported a white collared shirt, black pants and black sneakers, while son Saint was his mini-me in a short-sleeved white shirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

Eldest daughter North — who wore a red, embroidered sweater, which she paired with sandals and black and feathered top and pants — was all smiles as she flashed a peace sign with her left hand.

The Emoji creator teased earlier Wednesday that snaps from the family’s Easter celebration would be shared when she posted a snapshot of herself holding a baby chick, which son Saint gently pet.

“Easter pics coming soon on my app,” she wrote.

Last week, the reality star shared a sweet photo of her son giving his baby sister Chicago — who made her debut on Kardashian West’s Instagram Story in February — a kiss on the nose.

“He loves her so much,” the proud mama captioned the adorable snap.

While attending the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles in February, Kardashian West explained to her best friend Allison Statter how she makes sure to include some phone-free quality time with her kids.

“One of the rules I have about being present with my kids is I don’t have my phone when I’m with them,” she said. “So, like story time at night, in the mornings getting ready, I just don’t have my phone.”