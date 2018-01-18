Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Lamar Odom Over His Comment About the End of His Marriage to Khloé

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight — and throwing major shade while at it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who welcomed her third child via surrogate on Monday, clapped back at ex-brother-in-law Lamar Odom on Thursday, a day after a sneak peek of his appearance on BET’s Mancave was released.

Odom, who is a guest on the first episode, discussed his failed marriage to ex-wife Khloé Kardashian in the preview clip and when he realized their relationship was officially “over.”

“I still got my shawty’s name still on me — I mean, her initials still on me,” he said in the preview about his tattoo of Khloé’s initials. “For no reason.”

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” Odom shared about their relationship, and added with a smile: “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

In a fiery tweet, big sister Kim, 37, stood up for Khloé, 33, when she responded to a Twitter user who posted, “Burn!” about the quote.

Kim tweeted, “Or second or third brothel.”

In October 2015, Odom, 38, was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Near death, he spent four days in a coma, and Khloé rushed to his side and called off their divorce proceedings temporarily. Upon his recovery, Odom completed a 30-day drug rehab program.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 10th anniversary special, the family revealed that they had been falsely told Odom had died in the Nevada incident.

“I was screaming,” Khloé said. “To think and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they’re really alive, it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.”

The former NBA player married Khloé in 2009 and finalized his divorce from the KUWTK reality star in 2016 after a roller-coaster seven-year marriage, in which he was accused o finfidelity and drug abuse.

Khloé refiled for divorce once Odom recovered from the Nevada incident, and their split was finalized in December 2016.

Odom still thinks highly of Khloé, who is expecting her first child — a baby boy — with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson this year.

Asked by host Jeff Johnson in the same preview about Khloé being pregnant, Odom said he’s “happy for her.”

“She took care of me, she’ll be a good mother,” he said. “For real. She’s a great woman.”