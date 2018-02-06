Kim Kardashian West Sends Stephanie Shepherd Her Perfume Months After Firing Her as Assistant

Kim Kardashian West and her longtime assistant Stephanie Shepherd may have parted ways last year, but they’ll always be “Ride or Die.”

On Monday, Shepherd — who first became Kardashian West’s assistant in 2013 and briefly rose to be COO of Kardashian West Brands — shared a photo of one of the reality star’s new Kimoji Hearts KKW Fragrance chocolate heart press boxes, a gift from her former employer.

She captioned the photo by tagging Kardashian West, and adding a simple heart emoji.

Kardashian West’s Kimoji Heart KKW Fragrance chocolate heart gift boxes, which were designed by Chef Chris Ford and included one of her perfumes stashed inside, have become all the rage on social media based on the very specific way the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star planned out her mailing.

Each fragrance (BFF, Bae and Ride or Die) was sent to a different friend of Kardashian West’s, though not all recipients were necessarily pals. The KKW Beauty mogul decided to show her haters some love too, sending folks like Taylor Swift, Wendy Williams, Sharon Osbourne, Blac Chyna, Naya Rivera, Piers Morgan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Janice Dickinson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Pink, Bette Midler and Chelsea Handler boxes.

Kardashian West and Shepherd professionally parted ways last November. Sources told PEOPLE at the time that Shepherd and Kardashian West’s fallout was complicated.

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” an insider said. “She was a good assistant, but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

“Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways,” the insider continued, adding that while Shepherd and the rest of Kardashian West’s family remained close, “she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”

Another source revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped Shepherd because their relationship wasn’t professional enough.

“Steph was very friendly with Kim’s family — she was almost part of the family,” said the source of Shepherd, who had become particularly close with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional,” the source continued. “It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else. The bottom line is that Steph was hired as an assistant, and Kim wanted to keep it like that. They are not friends now.”

The source also added that Shepherd’s Instagram fame added to the rift.

“Steph went from being an assistant to being a celebrity,” the source added. “For a regular girl, she has a huge social media following. She loves the attention, but it took away from her job. There was a feeling that being Kim’s assistant, Steph should stay more in the background. But Kim is the one who helped her get the followers by posting pictures with Steph.”