Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Always Rooting’ for Khloé and Tristan — Even Though He Blocked Her

Kim Kardashian West hopes everything between her sister Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson works out in the end.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, opens up about Thompson’s headline-making cheating scandal during a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday — explaining in a sneak peek clip released Thursday that, “I’m always rooting for her.”

“I’m always rooting for love,” the KKW Beauty mogul tells host Ryan Seacrest, who also executive-produces her hit E! reality show. “I’m always rooting for families.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian Dia Dipasupil/Getty

While Kim might be talking about the Khloé/Tristan scandal, the couple themselves have remained silent.

Their family drama imploded back in April when allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé, 33, throughout her pregnancy. The news broke just days before Khloé gave birth to their baby girl, True Thompson, on April 12.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said weeks later during appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Rides the Bench in NBA Playoff Game Amid Cheating Scandal

Her words didn’t sit well with Thompson. On Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday, Kim says that the Cleveland Cavaliers forward was angry at her and blocked her on social media.

“The last time on went on TV and I answered some questions about her and I got blocked on social media,” Kim said, “And not from Khloé.”

As for how Khloé is now, Kim said she’s focusing on motherhood. “Khloé is doing, honestly, she’s so focused on her baby,” Kim says. “The baby is gorgeous. She’s so happy.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings in national syndication (check local listings for time and station).