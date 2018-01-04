Kim Kardashian Doesn't Keep Jewels in Her New Home, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West is ensuring her home is safe by keeping her expensive possessions elsewhere, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” the source says.

Kardashian West has previously spoken out about being a “different person” since masked men held her at gunpoint at her apartment during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 and took about $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring. Now, that change extends to her new home with husband Kanye West and children North and Saint, the insider says.

“It’s a new year, with a new house and more changes,” the source says. “Kim loves her new house. She wants to create the safest, best house for the kids. Along with their security team, Kim and Kanye have made plans to keep intruders out. Their new property is huge and requires even more 24/7 security staff. To keep the house safer, Kim doesn’t want expensive possessions like jewelry at the house.”

Continues the source, “She doesn’t wear expensive jewelry every day, so it makes no sense to keep it at the house. Kim is trying to eliminate as many concerns as possible. After they bring the new baby home, Kim just wants to enjoy her family.”

The Wests recently moved into their new Hidden Hills, California, home. “The new house is not completely finished, but it’s safe for the kids,” a source told PEOPLE in December. “The plan all along was to move in before the new baby arrives. Kim seems happy. She has help getting everything ready in the new house for all the kids.”

The couple are currently expecting their third child together via surrogate.

Kardashian West retreated from the spotlight for several months after the robbery but has since been candid about the horrifying experience.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the 37-year-old got emotional as she said, “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me.”

“I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

She continued, “It was probably no secret, you see it on the show me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”