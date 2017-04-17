Kim Kardashian Rushes to Kanye West's Side After His Breakdown: 'This Is Being a Wife'

Following her Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian West is dealing with another family emergency — Kanye West‘s breakdown.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim had to rush back to Los Angeles, California from New York City in order to support her husband after he suffered a medial emergency.

As People previously reported, the rapper was hospitalized at the end of November after being “extremely sleep deprived” and was suffering from exhaustion. He remained in the hospital over Thanksgiving, with Kim by his side.

“I don’t even know what’s going on right now, it’s getting pretty hectic at home,” Kim said during her interview. “Everyone is just getting really worried.”

“My heart is breaking for Kim,” Kourtney, 37, said during her interview. “I know that her and Kanye have been through so much this year … It just never ends.”

After a few days, Kim finally sees her family back in L.A. and opens up about Kanye’s condition.

“I’m just exhausted…” she said to Khloé and Kris Jenner. “I haven’t even had my phone for days.”

“Is everything going to be okay?” asked Khloé, 32.

“I’m not in the mood to get into it right now… but it will be okay,” Kim said. “Everything will be okay. It’s forcing him to take much needed time off which he needs. I think that will be really good for him. I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything. Even after the robbery and everything it’s just I’ve been staying home and I’ve been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home.”

“He just never takes time off,” the 36-year-old continued. “I’m just so drained … There was one moment where I just sat there and took deep breaths.”

Later in the episode, Kim recalled the sweet conversation she had with Kanye to her sister Khloé.

“Kanye was really cute,” she said. “He was like, ‘So, this is what for better and worse means?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ This is being a wife. This is what you got to do.”

“My heart breaks for Kim,” the 32-year-old said in her interview. “This year has been not so great year for her. But what I know about this family is we f—– fight and we get through things.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!