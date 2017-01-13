Six More Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspects Indicted on Criminal Charges by French Prosecutors: Report

French authorities reportedly indicted an additional six suspects on Friday, charging them in connection with Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris heist last October.

According to AFP, charges were filed against five men and one women, who were part of the 17 individuals arrested across France on Monday. Four suspects were indicted on Thursday, bringing the total number of those now facing criminal charges to 10.

The robbery took place at the No Address Hotel during the early hours of Oct. 3. Kardashian West, 36, who was in the city for Paris Fashion Week, was held at gunpoint by masked men who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her — including a $4 million ring.

Of those indicted Thursday, three were reportedly immediately returned to jail, where they have been held since Monday.

The fourth, Gary M. — who has been identified as the 27-year-old brother of Kardashian West’s reported Paris chauffeur — was reportedly released under judicial control. He is suspected of having tipped the gang off in regards to the reality star’s activities and security, and was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping.

Friday’s indictments concerned the more senior members of the suspects, with those charged today reportedly ranging in age from 44 to 72 years old.

Of the six suspects charged Friday is a man who has been identified as Omar A., dubbed “Omar the Old,” whom authorities presume was the “mastermind” behind the robbery. Investigators reportedly suspect it was his DNA that was found on the scene on adhesive tape and a plastic tie used to restrain the star.

Kardashian West, meanwhile, is currently in Dubai, where she made her first official public appearance since the incident on Friday at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass.

The star only recently stepped back into the spotlight after taking a hiatus from the public eye and social media post-robbery, and a source told PEOPLE this week that while she is “relieved” that Paris investigators are making progress in the case, “any updates make her relive everything.”

“It’s still very tough for her to deal with,” added the insider.