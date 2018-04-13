French Police Arrest New Suspect in Kim Kardashian's 2016 Robbery Case

A new suspect has been arrested in the case of Kim Kardashian West‘s horrific Paris robbery, French newspaper Nice Matin reported Thursday.

According to the paper, the OCR (Office of Criminal Repression) — assisted by police officers in Nice, France — have arrested an additional suspect on the French Riveria.

The Agence France-Presse confirmed the arrest and reports that the suspect is a 28-year-old man arrested in a Tuesday morning raid at his home.

The suspect reportedly has been transferred to Paris and will be brought before a magistrate charged with the continuing investigation Friday afternoon.

The robbery netted as much as $11 million, including Kardashian West’s $4 million emerald cut diamond.

Kardashian West was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in the No Address Hotel during a visit to Paris in October 2016.

In January 2017, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery. Several weeks later, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts of police testimony with suspect Aomar Ait Kihedache. He allegedly confessed to the crime, calling it a “very simple affair.”

According to excerpts of his police testimony published in French newspaper Le Monde and several other French outlets, the alleged mastermind of the robbery told investigators that almost all of the pieces they allegedly stole were taken apart, melted down and sold in Antwerp.

Kihedache reportedly told police the 20-carat emerald cut diamond ring was still intact. “There is a person who has it … Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted,” he said.

Kardashian West, 37, said she is a “different person” after the terrifying experience.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It was probably no secret, you see it on the show me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before. Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”