Kim Kardashian Admits Robbery Episode Is ‘Very Tough’ for Her but She Is ‘Not Going to Hold Back’

Kim Kardashian West admitted that watching Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will address her October robbery in Paris, is going to be difficult.

“Tonight’s episode is going to be very tough for me,” Kardashian West, 36, tweeted on Sunday, just hours before the episode was set to air.

“However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted,” she continued. “I have always shared so much and I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life-changing experiences for me. I would never wish this experience upon anyone,but have learned some valuable lessons and feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies and husband.

“To my friends, family, and loved ones I can’t thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most,” she added. “To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work.”

The episode will feature Kardashian West speaking out for the first time about the robbery. In sneak peek clips from the episode, Kardashian West can be seen tearfully recounting the terrifying ordeal to sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier on Sunday, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts reportedly taken from Kardashian West’s February testimony about the robbery. In the new testimony, the reality star revealed she initially thought the robbers were terrorists. She also said that she had become suspicious of her usual Parisian chauffeur Michaël Madar and his brother Gary Madar after they texted her to offer their services for free during her trip. (Gary ended up being one of the 10 people charged in connection with the robbery in January, Michaël was not charged.)

The robbers stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Kardashian West. According to excerpts of his police testimony published in French newspaper Le Monde and several other French outlets, the alleged mastermind of the robbery told investigators that almost all of the pieces they allegedly stole were taken apart, melted down and sold in Antwerp.

However, the robber reportedly told police the 20-carat emerald cut diamond ring was still intact.

“There is a person who has it … Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted,” he said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!