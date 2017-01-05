Everything Kim Kardashian West Has Shared Since Her Return to Social Media

Looks like the Queen of social media is back — and brought her selfie game with her.

After taking an extended break from social media in the wake of her terrifying Paris robbery back in October, Kim Kardashian West has officially returned to her various platforms to share family snapshots, possible new Kimojis and, of course, a perfectly lit selfie.

The reality superstar, 36, broke her extended silence on Tuesday with two family-centric posts on her website and Instagram accounts, and in the days since, has shared quite a few more glimpses into her life post-robbery. After updating her Twitter and Instagram profile pictures, she posted a sweet home video of her family, which featured footage of her cuddling with husband Kanye West, going snow tubing with daughter North, 3, and showing son Saint, 1, taking his first steps.

Along with the video — which she shared a few hours later on Twitter, to the delight of her fans — Kardashian West posted an Instagram photo of herself with West and their children, wearing matching white outfits, which she simply captioned, “Family.”

family

The next day, she posted another photo to Instagram, this time featuring herself holding Saint, alongside the heart-filled caption, “My son.”

my son ❤

Later that day, she officially returned to Snapchat with two of her now-signature type of posts: a shot of her artfully destroyed jeans, which she captioned “Torn,” and a selfie. The snapshot, which she noted was her “first selfie of 2017,” shows Kardashian West with her mother, Kris Jenner, throwing up a peace sign and rocking a lip ring that she was first spotted wearing at the family’s Christmas Eve party.

Then, on Thursday, Kardashian West made up for lost time by posting more adorable photos of Saint and North to her website and app, offering even more glimpses into what family time at the Kardashian-West household is like. In one picture, North, wearing a white sundress, offers her hand to lead her little brother, wearing a tiny red sweatshirt and pants, while in another, she and her father goof around outside.

Kardashian West followed that up with another photo of her children, in which Nori appears to be tending to her baby brother; this one is captioned with heart emojis.

❤❤️👶🏽👧🏽

Of course, since no Kardashian West social media spree would be complete without an artfully composed photo of the reality star herself, she also posted a picture of her gazing down at Saint, while he plays out of frame.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:23am PST

In addition to giving fans some insight into Kardashian West’s sweet home life, these new photos seem to be hinting at a new style phase for the reality star, one that features waist-length, straight hair, relaxed clothes and some edgy accessories. (Fans shouldn’t stress too much, though: there’s still plenty of her signature “lampshading” to be found.)

It’s good to have you back, Kim. Instagram just wasn’t the same without you.