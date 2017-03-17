Kim Kardashian West is detailing the terrifying night in Paris when she was robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry while alone in her apartment.

In an E! clip of Sunday’s upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, the reality star recalls the moment when the five masked men entered her No Address Hotel room on Oct. 3 during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim, 36, remembers laying down in bed and dozing off when she heard pounding footsteps ascending the stairs.

“I thought it was you and Stephanie drunk,” Kim tells Kourtney Kardashian, who was also attending Paris Fashion Week with sister Kendall Jenner, in the clip.

“I’m calling to them, like, ‘Hello! Hello! Hello!’ and there’s no answer,” she explains to Kourtney and Khloé. At the time of the robbery, Kim’s bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was looking after Kourtney and Kendall as they hit the town in Paris.

Very quickly, the mother of two realized that something was not right when no one answered.

“My heart started to get really tense. Like, you know your stomach just kind of like knots up and you’re like okay, what’s going on?” says the reality star. “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

From inside her room, the KUWTK star saw her door open from the outside and two men in police uniforms holding a man down, who she later learned was the concierge.

“I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I’m like I don’t know how to call 911 in a different country,” says Kim. “And so I called Pascal and then the guy came and grabbed the phone from me, threw me on the bed and I was like this is it.”

After the scary incident, Kardashian West says that the concierge — who was handcuffed and had the key to her room at the time of the robbery — informed her that the masked men demanded to know “Where’s the rapper’s wife?” in French and be led up to her room.

“He ended up being our interpreter, because I couldn’t understand them and they couldn’t understand me,” Kim says.

In January, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery. Several weeks later, French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts of police testimony with suspect Aomar Ait Kihedache where he allegedly confessed to the crime, calling it a “very simple affair.”

Kardashian West traveled to New York in early February where she met with a French judge to testify against her alleged robbers.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!