Why Kim Kardashian Is Reaching Out to Kanye on Twitter: 'He's Not Paying Attention,' Source Says

Kanye West was glued to his Twitter account on Wednesday, posting a grand total of 82 tweets touching on everything from fashion to politics — and making plenty of headlines along the way.

In fact, the rapper was so focused on his social media that a source tells PEOPLE his wife Kim Kardashian West came to realize that the platform was the best way to get through to him.

“Kim is reaching out to him on social media because that’s literally the only way she can get him to listen,” says a source close to the artist. “He’s not paying attention to her right now.” (It appears that wasn’t the only way the couple communicated, however — in one tweet, West mentioned that his wife had called him and asked that he clarify his stance on President Donald Trump, and they both seem to be home in Los Angeles.)

“It’s the same idea as a wife who stands in front of the TV when her husband is engrossed in a football game,” the source adds.

Kardashian West’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The source says West, 40, spent Wednesday on social media “looking up what everyone is saying about him.”

“He’s reading every article, searching his name on Twitter, even when he’s not tagged,” the source says. “He’s pointed out tweets that the only way he found was searching his name.”

As West’s tweets continued to gain steam throughout the day, Kardashian West, 37, defended her husband in a series of tweets of her own, arguing that reports labeling him “as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive” are “not fair.”

This week, multiple sources told PEOPLE that West had cut off contact with several people in his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends. The rapper confirmed he stopped working with a manager on Wednesday morning, tweeting, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed.”

Kardashian West, 37, argued that West’s decision to part ways with certain members of his team was “a simple business decision” and said she was “glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?” she said. “Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

The mom of three also addressed her husband’s series of tweets about Trump in which he called the president his “brother” and said the two “are both dragon energy.”

“When he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this,” she said. “But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine.”

“He never said he agrees with his politics,” she added. (Minutes later, West tweeted a photo showing off his signed Make America Great Again hat.)

According to the insider, West’s tweets are more than a stream of consciousness — he believes they’re “changing the world” in a battle of “good vs. evil.” The source says West hates the word “erratic” but “likes to say that genius is erratic.”

On Wednesday, sources told PEOPLE that dealing with West’s recent behavior and public outbursts can be trying for the KKW beauty mogul. (The couple share daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2.)

“Kanye is like a child who needs constant attention — and Kim already has three of those,” one source said. “So after a while, or when he’s being really needy, it takes somewhat of a toll on her.”

A second source added that West “has a very overwhelming personality that usually gets worse when is he under stress.”

“Kanye is very needy, and it’s draining for Kim,” the source said. “She works, is a mom and has many responsibilities.”

According to the first source, it’s impossible to tell what West’s next steps will be.

“Who knows how far he’ll take it,” the source says. “He could be over it and recover tomorrow, or he could continue further down this path. But you have to understand this is all normal for him.”