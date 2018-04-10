Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Her Curves in Another Sexy Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian West woke up her fans with yet another sizzling bikini photo from her trip to Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

“Morning,” the mom of three tweeted alongside a pic of her posing on the beach in a high-waisted, hot pink bikini and shades, her long brown hair cascading down her back.

Kardashian West, 37, has been showing off her curves in vacation snapshots, posting Instagrams of herself lounging while rocking a bright Chanel two-piece and taking a dip in a black swimsuit.

And on Monday, the KKW cosmetics mogul wished her followers “good morning” by sharing a video of herself paddle-boarding.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, also escaped to the tropical islands with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.