Kim Kardashian West Panics Over Unflattering Bikini Photos: 'I Need to Untag Myself in Everything'

With everybody Keeping Up with the Kardashians nonstop, Kim Kardashian West can’t even take a stroll on the beach without getting photographed.

In a sneak peek at this week’s episode, the 36-year-old is soaking up the sun with her girlfriends during sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday trip to Mexico in April when she finds out that they were spotted by paparazzi during an earlier walk along the water.

Kim’s assistant Stephanie Shepherd shows the reality star the bikini shots on her phone, causing Kim to descend into a panic.

“Oh my god,” the mother of two exclaims in the clip first shared by E! News. “Like, I don’t get it. I literally don’t look like this!”

Talking to the camera, Kim explains that she did everything she could to stay off the grid during the vacation.

“I’m already having this anxiety attack over security and I’m already on high alert,” she says. “And now paparazzi found us.”

“Just the scrutiny that we get all the time — we try to avoid that,” she continues. “So I’m doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible, and then you take pictures. And if they’re not perfect, people just body shame and criticize you. For people just to think that’s okay is so frustrating.”

Kim decides her tanning session is over and heads back into the villa to do damage control.

“I need to untag myself in everything,” she announces. “I’m literally going to go inside and just start untagging.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Wild Birthday Celebration — ‘I May or May Not Have Thrown Up Four Times’

During an appearance on The View in June, the reality star opened up about how the paparazzi photos of her on vacation pushed her to find a whole new way to get in shape — and ended up making her fall in love with fitness all over again.

“I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them,” she said. “I mean, I definitely was not in my best shape — I hadn’t worked out in 12 weeks. I had two surgeries on my uterus.”

“I was already not feeling like myself,” she added. “And then when people were sharpening them and making them look way worse, and then those were going around. I was like, ‘Okay. I’m gonna get it together.’ ”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!