Kim Kardashian West Panics During Rare Post-Robbery Public Outing: 'I'm Afraid of Everything'

The trauma from Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris robbery is still lingering.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star is in Dubai, where she made her first official public appearance since the incident at her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic‘s Masterclass in January.

In the clip, first shared by E! News, Kardashian West is in the midst of a shopping trip with her friends and crew when an overwhelming crowd of fans and photographers begins to form at the entrance to the store.

“Honestly, I haven’t been shopping in months,” she says. “Not that I even need anything, but I always like to see what stores have in different countries, or if there are special pieces.”

As she browses the racks and picks out matching purses for her and daughter North West, 3, her friends begin to notice her unease.

“Are you nervous about that crowd?” asks hairstylist Jen Atkin.

“Yeah,” replies Kardashian West. “I just don’t know — I’m like, afraid of everything. I just get scared.”

“This is what I was kind of afraid of — this feeling of panic,” she explains. “With so many people gathering, and then they start [posting on] social media, like, ‘Kim’s at the mall, she’s here,’ — and then other people will know exactly where I’m at. It gives me such anxiety.”

Luckily, the star and her entourage slip out a back door, averting a crisis and potential panic attack for Kardashian West.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the reality star was “nervous” before she left for the trip, but ended up having “a great weekend.”

“It’s a work trip, but she has been sightseeing a bit as well,” said the source. “She was nervous before she left, but says it was the right decision. She was excited to spend time with her fans.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!