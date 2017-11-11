Kim Kardashian Spends Her Reputation Friday Going to Katy Perry’s Concert with Daughter North

Without saying a word, Kim Kardashian West made it clear where her loyalty stood on Reputation Friday.

On the same day Taylor Swift dropped her new album Reputation — which seemed to contain multiple shady lyrics about Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her daughter North out to enjoy a concert from another woman Swift has famously feuded with, Katy Perry.

Kardashian West documented the trip on her social media accounts, sharing multiple videos of herself mouthing along the words to “E.T.”— Perry’s 2010 song with West — as she held North in her arms.

She also posted a series of backstage photos of her and her daughter hanging out with Perry, including a selfie where Kardashian West made a kissy face as she posed with her daughter and Perry.

The mother of two was also accompanied to Perry’s Witness tour by her friend, Larsa Pippen.

Also present at Perry’s concert were Sara and Erin Foster — daughters of producer David Foster — who grabbed a photo with the singer. “Sara continues to be fun…” Erin captioned their group photo, in which her sister was the only one who wasn’t smiling.

But despite Perry and Swift’s long-running feud, in July, the “Bon Appetit” singer said she was ready to put the bad blood behind them.

“I am ready to let it go,” Perry told Arianna Huffington. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her … I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.”

Perry added that she believes she and Swift could put their differences aside and be “representatives of strong women.”

“Maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really, truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion,” the singer said.