Kim Kardashian West is looking forward to the New Year!

In addition to getting ready for baby number three, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared what else she is excited about in 2018 and how she will bid adieu to 2017.

“Ringing in the New Year with friends and family,” Kardashian West wrote on her website and app Friday. “Celebrating the New Year by having a game night and staying in, cooking,” she revealed of her Dec. 31 plans.

And like many of her millions of fans and followers, the mother of two made a list of New Year’s resolutions and personal goals.

“Looking forward to our new baby coming!” Kardashian West said. She and husband Kanye West will soon be welcoming a new sibling for Saint, 2, and North, 4½, as they are currently expecting their third child and second daughter, via surrogate.

In November, Kardashian West revealed the sex of her third child on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. That same month, she threw an elaborate baby shower with over-the-top floral arrangements, attended by her pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as famous friends including Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend.

As for 2018, “My New Year’s resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment,” she shared.

“My 2018 fitness goal is I plan to train really hard and be more consistent — 5-6 days a week weight training with Melissa [Alcantara]!” Kardashian West said of her workout plans.

And the style star didn’t leave out her growing businesses, either! After making millions this year, thanks to her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines, Kardashian West has more exciting launches in the near future.

“The KKW Beauty product I’m most excited about for 2018: Lipsticks!!!” she said.

“Wanting to try in the New Year: To do my makeup more often, and learn how to do it even better,” Kim added.