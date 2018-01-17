TV
The 14 Most Kim Kardashian Things That Have Ever Happened
The reality star has outdone herself in more ways than one
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
DEFINITION
Kim Kardashian West/Kim-CAR-DASH-E-AN-West/verb
To dazzle with your A-plus contouring techniques and selfie skills; to have a family who's well-versed in modeling, makeup and lifestyle hacks; to experiment with up-and-coming fashion trends
WHEN SHE MET HILLARY CLINTON
Sure, Kardashian West has snapped selfies with plenty of celebs, but presidential candidate Hillary Clinton may be one of the most notable. "I really loved hearing her speak and hearing her goals for our country," wrote the star, publicly endorsing the former first lady with #HillaryForPresident on Instagram.
WHEN SHE & NORTH DRESSED IN MATCHING OUTFITS
Talk about #squadgoals! Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall all came out to support Kanye West at New York Fashion Week. But the real star of the show was North, who wore a similar outfit to her mom's. So cute!
WHEN SHE (BRIEFLY) BECAME THE QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM
Beyoncé has nothing on Kim, who briefly dethroned the Lemonade singer when she garnered 45 million followers in September 2015. "Besitos everyone!!!!!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. But not too long after, Selena Gomez took the title.
WHEN SHE POSTED 18 PICTURES OF HERSELF IN 24 HOURS
It's really hard not to post flattering pictures of yourself on an hourly basis – especially when the angles are "to die for," to quote the Kardashian clan – but Kardashian West had no qualms posting various behind-the-scenes photos as well as snaps from her Vogue Spain cover. In fact, she went on to share 18 pictures of herself in a span of 24 hours.
WHEN SHE RENTED OUT THE STAPLES CENTER FOR KANYE'S BIRTHDAY
Love means renting out one of the biggest stadiums in Cali to throw your hubby a surprise birthday party, which is exactly what Kim did to celebrate Kanye's 38th.
WHEN SHE RELEASED A BOOK OF SELFIES (NATURALLY)
There's no such thing as being Selfish, especially when you're Kim and have thousands of selfies to share with the world.
WHEN WAIST TRAINERS BECAME HER EVERYTHING
The contouring connoisseur's secret to a super-cinched waist? Waist trainers, of course. The corset-style add-on is a regular in Kim's Instagram feed.
WHEN SHE SHUT DOWN HER HATERS
Say what you want about Kim – she's used to the rumor mill – but when it comes to messing with daughter North, the reality star is quick to respond. In 2013, rumors on whether or not North's eyebrows were waxed made their way to fierce mama, who was quick to debunk the talk. "Come on, I'd wait until she was at least 2½," she joked. "I'm kidding! It's pretty sick for people to insinuate that I would wax my daughter's eyebrows. They are thick, natural and amazing!"
WHEN SHE MANAGED TO TAKE 6,000 SELFIES ON A 4-DAY VACATION
It's hard to imagine where the woman who single-handedly pioneered the art of the everyday selfie would be today without the aid of her front-facing iPhone camera. And as she proved in the latest post on her sister Kendall’s website and app, the title of self-portrait queen is not a responsibility she takes lightly, writing that on her four day Mexico vacation she managed to rack up a total of 6,000 pictures of herself.
WHEN SHE MADE MULTIPLE HALLOWEEN COSTUME CHANGES
In true Kim fashion, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed up as Cher, Selena Quintanilla, Marilyn Monroe and Aaliyah on Halloween 2017.
WHEN SHE WELCOMED 2018 WITH A NEARLY-NUDE PIC
Let's be honest: There's no better way to kick off the new year than with a thong-clad photoshoot — if you're name is Kim Kardashian West.
SHE SHE REVEALED THE SPECIAL CLAUSE IN HER WILL
When the star accompanied her mom Kris Jenner to her earlobe reduction surgery on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim told her mom about a specific clause she included in her will to ensure she'd always look her best.
"I put it in my will that I have to always have my hair done if I am like, cannot talk to myself or like, communicate," Kim said as she brushed her dark, long Cher hair.
WHEN SHE RETURNED TO INSTAGRAM FOLLOWING THE BIRTH OF HER THIRD CHILD
After the birth of her and husband Kanye's third child, whom was welcomed via surrogate, the KKW Beauty creator took to her personal website to announce the happy news. She followed up her post with a pic on Instagram — not of her newborn, but of herself with the hashtag: "#momofthree"