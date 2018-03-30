Keeping Up with Eleven! Kim Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown Finally Meet in Person

We are not in the Upside Down — this really came true!

Millie Bobby Brown and Kim Kardashian West finally met after exchanging cute tweets back and forth for months. “You guys look who I’m hanging out with on this Good Friday,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, told followers on Instagram Story from Los Angeles.

Brown, 14, also shared the footage on her Instagram Story in addition to a filtered selfie of them with furry ears. “Happy friday!” she captioned the picture.

Not only do the pair have a Calvin Klein endorsement deal in common, but they are both fans of each other’s shows.

The Stranger Things star took to Twitter in January to reveal one of her reality TV dreams. “Honestly, all I want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad,” she wrote while presumably watching a KUWTK episode. Brown’s tweet was liked more than 88,000 times and flooded with hilarious, slightly confused gifs — and it wasn’t long before a member of the famous family responded.

“I can arrange this!” Kardashian West tweeted, much to the delight of Brown. “KIM! Grab your calendar it’s happenin. My dream has come true,” the actress responded.

Eldest sibling Kourtney also wrote, “Lets shake it,” along with a salad emoji.

This adoration came months after Brown told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon about just how obsessed she is with the KarJenner family.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way. I love them. I’m obsessed with them,” she said.

“I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They’re so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they’re like ‘Bible!’ And then they’re like, ‘Okurrr!’ It means like OK. It’s like, ‘Okurrr!’ ”

And the feelings were mutual as the Kardashians tweeted shortly after with pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian writing, “It’s a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE.”

And Kim also commented: “OMG @milliebbrown we love you bible!!”