Kim Kardashian West Says KUWTK Episode Inspired $1 Million Donation to Homeless Shelter

Kim Kardashian West is using her platform for the greater good.

According to the reality star, a November episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that focused on homelessness in Los Angeles has inspired major donations to the Alexandria House, a longterm shelter for women and single mothers, which was featured on the show.

“Just got off the phone w/ our show producers who informed me that since our episode on homelessness aired @ahouse_la have been flooded w/donations from people who were so moved!” she said. “One person even donated $1mil. THANK U to those who have helped to make a difference! #AlexandriaHouse.”

The hourlong episode focused almost entirely on Kim’s mission to raise awareness about the issue of homelessness, starting with a drive through Skid Row with sisters Khloé, 33, and Kourtney, 38.

“I am just at a point in my life where I don’t want to be naive anymore,” admitted Kim, 37. “And I want to use my platform to get other people involved. … I just hope that I can shine a light on this issue, and hopefully more people will come together and we can figure out a solution for this.”

“I don’t know what the answer is to get people off the streets, but I’m so willing to help in any way that I can,” she continued. “I just want to bring awareness to this issue. It makes me feel really sad that people are just living like this, and the problem is getting worse.”

Khloé and Kim met with the staff at Union Rescue Mission, one of the largest rescue missions of its kind in the United States and the oldest in L.A., where they learned that there are around 47,000 homeless people in the area with just 12,000 shelter beds to go around. (More recent statistics point to an even higher number of affected individuals: 58,000.)

Later, Kim met with councilwoman Nury Martinez, who has focused much of her career on helping the homeless. Together, Kim and Martinez drove around the city as Martinez pointed out the many homeless encampments, all littered with trash and debris. Kim called the situation “heartbreaking.”

“I know that this is not something that I can fix by myself,” she said. “But I hope that everything that I’m learning will hopefully wake something up in other people.”

Deciding to focus their efforts on women and children, Kim and her team organized a party at the Alexandria House. They partnered with companies to provide a range of products and services, such as money management coaching and résumé workshopping.

Several women who have been supported by the Alexandria House also got the chance to tell their stories and share their experiences with homelessness, including a former athlete who was kicked out of the house at 17.

“There are so many circumstances that can lead to this situation for so many people — this could happen to anyone,” Kim reflected. “It’s so important to understand that not everyone on the street is a drug addict.”

