Kim Kardashian West: Caitlyn Jenner 'Started Three Families with Three Different People and F—ed Everyone Over'

Caitlyn Jenner‘s tell-all memoir has been stirring up tension on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — and this week’s episode is no exception.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West sit down to discuss Caitlyn’s book, The Secrets of My Life, which was released in April.

“She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that’s fine, but I do feel like there’s a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative,” says Kardashian West, 36. “Like, everything is always your fault.”

The women then get into the discussion about Caitlyn’s claims that her now ex-wife Kris had been “hoarding” money for years.

“She never paid a bill from 1972,” says Kris, 61. “She didn’t know how much a gardener was, and in the book writes: ‘Well, Kris didn’t need me anymore. All the checks for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they all went to Kris.’ Went to Kris?! How about it went to the mortgage, and the insurance, and education?”

“You start talking about how I was hoarding money when we didn’t even have it?” she continues, outraged.

Kris also brings up Caitlyn’s marriage to her second wife Linda Thompson, claiming Caitlyn, 67, wasn’t truthful about why they split.

“I said to Cate: ‘You were married before, how did you and your last wife break up?’ And she weaves this elaborate story about how she and Linda broke up,” says Kris. “Cate could have told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is: ‘Gee, Linda got so angry and nasty that Cate had to tell her about her gender dysphoria.’ Like, why wouldn’t you have just told me what happened with Linda so at least I could make my own decision if I wanted to get married to someone who really wanted to be a woman?”

“She just literally started three families with three different people and f—ed everyone over,” says Kim of Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, who was previously married to Chrystie Crownover from 1972-81, Thompson from 1981-86 and Kris from 1991-2015, and shares two children with each woman.

“One hundred percent,” agrees Kris. “But [she] can’t handle that negative publicity, so I’m going to be the scapegoat. She’s going to throw me under the bus.”

Caitlyn previously addressed Kris’ angry reaction to her memoir during a Good Morning America appearance in April while promoting the book.

“First of all, I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest,” she said. “It is my perspective, and obviously when you do a book like that there are different opinions. I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I’ve been through and know the whole situation.”

“Hey, it’s a reality show, it is drama, but I’m just kind of sorry she went down that road,” she added. “But she’s a good person, and we’ve had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.”

Most recently, Kardashian West addressed the current status of the relationship between the exes on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying Kris was so hurt by Caitlyn’s claims about her in the memoir that the two aren’t speaking.

When asked by Cohen if there’s a chance her momager would ever speak to Caitlyn again, Kardashian West responded “Zero.”

“No, one. No, I would say two percent,” she added, adjusting her answer. “And those are Kendall and Kylie. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!