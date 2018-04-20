Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday with her nearest and dearest loved ones, though two sisters were noticeably missing.

Kim Kardashian West, who showed off a new blunt bob haircut, shared moments from a dinner in honor of the eldest KarJenner sibling on Instagram Story Thursday evening with momager Kris Jenner as well as Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq in attendance.

“You taught me how to be a mom, you taught me how to love, you taught me what being a mom was all about. You were the first, you were there first,” Kris told Kourtney in a speech that was documented on Kim and Kourtney’s Instagram Story.

“I love you more than I can say. I love you more than life itself. You don’t even understand how much I love and adore you and I appreciate you. You are the biggest blessing in my life and I thank you, Kourtney. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney’s birthday!” the matriarch said.

Also at the Los Angeles soirée were Larsa Pippen and Kardashian West’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

However, not present were Kylie Jenner, who was last spotted in Houston on Wednesday evening, and Khloé Kardashian, who has been in Cleveland since welcoming her first child, daughter True, on April 12 with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The couple welcomed their baby amid a slew of allegations that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé, 33, multiple times throughout her pregnancy. A source recently told PEOPLE that the NBA power forward is not living in his Cleveland house with Khloé and their newborn, though he comes and goes to spend time with the baby.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Thompson was spotted leaving with his team for Indianapolis, where they’ll play game 3 of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday and game 4 on Sunday.

His trip marks the first time he has left Cleveland since Khloé gave birth to True.

Insiders have told PEOPLE that Khloé desperately wants to return to L.A. to be with her family but must wait due to her doctor’s orders. (Kourtney, Kim and Kendall flew to Cleveland for a quick trip Tuesday to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday early and returned to L.A. later that same day.)

On her actual birthday, on Wednesday, Kourtney indulged her sweet tooth with a homemade dessert from 8-year-old son Mason and 5-year-old daughter Penelope who surprised their mom with a birthday cake of ice cream and strawberries with a single candle in the middle.