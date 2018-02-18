Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Hit the Slopes with Kendall Jenner for a Family Ski Trip

Snow bunnies!

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are taking in the snowy sights of Utah and spending some quality time together on the slopes this weekend.

Documenting the start of what appears to be their most recent family vacation — and first since the birth of Kim’s daughter Chicago — Kourtney shared a photo on her Instagram stories of herself and her 22-year-old sister sitting across from each other on a plane.

Both sisters looked cozy as they lounged together in sweatpants and white sneakers.

Kourtney later hinted at the trio’s location, writing on Instagram stories, “Salt Lake.”

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars suited up and got ready to brave the wintery climate, the 38-year-old shared a selfie with her sisters, in which they were making their way up a mountain together on a ski lift.

“Guess who” she captioned the photo, in which both her and her siblings’ faces were obscured by goggles and scarves.

Kim also documented their ride up the mountain, as she shared a short video of her snow-covered skis dangling in the air on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Jenner went on to document her actual ride down the mountain.

“Time off,” she wrote alongside a video showing the model carving her way down the slopes on a snowboard.

Of course, not every KarJenner sister was able to make the wintery trip.

While Khloé Kardashian presumably wasn’t in attendance because she’s currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy and spending the weekend in L.A. with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner — who gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster earlier this month — revealed on social media that she was feeling under the weather.

toooo sick ☹️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 18, 2018

Hours after her siblings began documenting their fun-filled trip, the 20-year-old announced that she was “toooo sick ”on Twitter.