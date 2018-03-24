Kim and Kanye Take Daughter North to March for Our Lives: ‘I Hope North Remembers This Forever’

Kim Kardashian West hopes her daughter North remembers attending the March for Our Lives protest for the rest of her life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband Kanye West brought along their 4-year-old daughter as they attended the Washington D.C. protest on Saturday, which was organized by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre.

“I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two,” the 37-year-old wrote alongside an image of her husband and her daughter.

“I hope North remembers this forever,” she added.

The KKW Beauty Mogul also captured numerous speeches from the event on both her Instagram Stories and Twitter account.

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Both Kim and Kanye have previously spoken out against gun violence.

During a 2016 interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, the 40-year-old rapper railed against how Americans “are numb” to shootings, particularly of shootings involving children.

“We are numb, we’re numb to 500 kids getting killed in Chicago a year, we’re numb to the fact that it was seven police shootings in the beginning of July,” he said.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kim — who was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 — has also been outspoken on the issue, working with the organization Everytown for Gun Safety to help change the legislation surrounding who can purchase guns.

“There are so many loopholes in the system, and I just feel really passionately [that it has] to change,” she said during a 2016 episode of KUWTK, which was filmed before her Paris robbery.

But although the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. was attended by numerous celebrities, including George and Amal Clooney, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, the meaningful day of action wasn’t about star power.

The Washington D.C. protest, which went on to inspire hundreds of “sibling marches” worldwide, was planned by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and Alex Wind within days of the Feb. 14 mass shooting.

As Stoneman Douglas Student Ryan Deitsch pointed out in the speech he gave in D.C., although there were “movies stars” in attendance “this is not the Oscars.”

“This is real life, this is reality, this is what’s happening in our country and around the world today,” he added.

“We’re done hiding, we’re done being afraid,” he said. “Though I know we march today, this isn’t the end. This is the beginning. It’s time to fight for our lives.”