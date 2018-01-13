Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Friend's Birthday Dinner Amid Kylie Jenner Labor Rumors

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West enjoyed a casual night out on Friday amid rumors that Kylie Jenner had gone into labor with her first child.

Kardashian West, 37 and the “Life of Pablo” rapper, 40 — who are expecting their third child, a daughter, via surrogate early this year — were spotted leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday. The couple attended a birthday party for Kardashian West’s “legit BFF” Allison Statter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star dressed down for the evening in a black zip-up sweatshirt and jeans which she paired with matching thigh-high boots and chest-length wavy blonde hair.

West also dressed casually, favoring a jean jacket, dark jeans and sneakers.

The KKW Beauty mogul also shared numerous images from her night out with her husband on social media. They were both all smiles throughout the evening as they posed with friends and enjoyed the atmosphere.

The married couple’s outing came amid rumors that Jenner had gone into labor.

Although TMZ confirmed that the reports were false, rumors that the 20-year-old had been checked into Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. heightened as fans began sharing a photo from Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott that appeared to be taken inside an airplane. The photo was captioned, “Make it home to ya one way or another.”

According to the outlet, Scott’s photo was taken in December.

Although Jenner has not commented publicly on her pregnancy, PEOPLE confirmed the news that the youngest KarJenner sister was expecting her first child in September.