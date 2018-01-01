Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West rang in the new year with a sweet smooch on the lips.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video on social media as she counted down to the start of 2018 with a group of family and friends.

And as the clock struck midnight, Kardashian West leaned in to receive a kiss from her husband — and for a second it looked like he didn’t get the memo.

“I’m like, don’t leave me hanging,” the KKW beauty mogul said afterwards, as both she and West broke out into smiles.

Kim Kardashian Snapchat

The reality star wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hemline for the festive occassion, while her husband kept things casual in a plaid button-down shirts and white sneakers.

The party was also attended by many others, including Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen.

Kim Kardashian Snapchat

Kim Kardashian Snapchat

RELATED VIDEO: How Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West Told Daughter North She’s Going To Be A Sister

Kardashian West had previously revealed that like many of her millions of fans and followers, she had made a list of New Year’s resolutions and personal goals to achieve in 2018.

“My New Year’s resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment,” she wrote on her wrote on her website/app on Friday.

She also opened up in terms of her workout plans. “My 2018 fitness goal is I plan to train really hard and be more consistent — 5-6 days a week weight training with Melissa [Alcantara]!”

RELATED: Want a Booty Like Kim Kardashian? You’ll Need to Follow Her Insanely Hard Leg Day Routine

And the style star didn’t leave out her growing businesses, either! After making millions this year thanks to her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance lines, Kardashian West has more exciting launches in the near future.

“The KKW Beauty product I’m most excited about for 2018: Lipsticks!!!” the reality star said.

She also added that in 2018 she wants “to do my makeup more often, and learn how to do it even better.”

Mert & Marcus

Kardashian West also shared that she was “Looking forward to our new baby coming!” She and her husband will soon be welcoming a new sibling for Saint, 2, and North, 4½, as they are currently expecting their third child and second daughter, via surrogate.