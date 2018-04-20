Kim Kardashian Makes Out with Kanye as Pal Says They're the 'Best Married Couple'

Kim Kardashian West and her hubby Kanye West were feeling the love at her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday celebration on Thursday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, documented much of the evening on her Instagram story, including a sweet moment between her and West, 40, after she walked up to the rapper and sat down on his lap.

“Babe, do you want to go to Dave Chappelle, or do you want to go to the studio?” she asked before they started kissing.

“You guys are the best married couple I know,” commented a fellow partygoer, who was sitting next to West on the couch.

“Oh, say it on Snapchat!” said Kardashian West, laughing.

“Yes, you guys are the best married couple I know,” the pal repeated.

The West family has had a busy 2018 so far thanks to the arrival of daughter Chicago, 3 months. The couple, who have been married since 2014, are also parents to daughter North, 4½, and son Saint, 2.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West shared the first-ever photo of her family of five on Instagram and got candid about all the behind-the-scenes drama that cameras didn’t capture.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” she captioned the shot, which was taken on Easter. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”