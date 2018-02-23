13 of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Grandest Romantic Gestures

When West decided it was time to put a ring on it in October 2013, he made sure popping The Question was a memorable event. The rapper proposed to Kardashian on her 33rd birthday with a presentation that put the best rom-coms to shame. He rented out ATampT Park in San Francisco, where a full orchestra and pyrotechnic display awaited the couple. "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!!" lit up the jumbotron as West happily fell to his knee. After the official ask, all of Kardashian's family and friends came out from hiding in the dugouts, where West made sure they were able to witness the special moment.