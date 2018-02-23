13 of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Grandest Romantic Gestures
Money can’t buy love – but if you’re Kim and Kanye, it can buy plenty of extravagant ways for you to express that love
Posted on
More
1 of 13
HIS PROPOSAL
When West decided it was time to put a ring on it in October 2013, he made sure popping The Question was a memorable event. The rapper proposed to Kardashian on her 33rd birthday with a presentation that put the best rom-coms to shame. He rented out ATampT Park in San Francisco, where a full orchestra and pyrotechnic display awaited the couple. "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!!" lit up the jumbotron as West happily fell to his knee. After the official ask, all of Kardashian's family and friends came out from hiding in the dugouts, where West made sure they were able to witness the special moment.
2 of 13
THEIR REHEARSAL DINNER
Little girls dream of having a princess-worthy wedding in a palace – Kim Kardashian West had that fantasy, too ... for her rehearsal dinner. She and West celebrated their impending nuptials with 600 (!) guests at the iconic Palace of Versailles, where they wore his-and-hers couture outfits, were serenaded by Lana Del Rey and capped the night off with a fireworks show. That was all before the Italian wedding, by the way.
3 of 13
THEIR WEDDING
In addition to flying all of their guests over to Florence, Italy, on two private jets for their 2014 wedding at the Forte di Belvedere, West went all out, spoiling his new bride with flowers worth over $136,000, including a gigantic wall made of roses. Their love, however, is priceless.
4 of 13
MOTHER'S DAY 2014
Speaking of flowers: Did your mom happen to get flowers for Mother's Day? Well, so did Kardashian – except hers were a giant flower wall made up of roses, hydrangeas and peonies, perfect for an impromptu photo shoot.
5 of 13
MOTHER'S DAY 2015
If you think a little thing like an ocean is going to keep West from showering his wife in presents, think again. Though Kardashian had to be in São Paulo, Brazil, for business on the holiday, the rapper made sure she got her gift by filling her hotel suite with a "couple thousand" roses. In case that wasn't lavish enough, he also had a violinist serenade his wife at dinner.
6 of 13
KANYE'S 38TH BIRTHDAY
What do you get the man who has everything? How about an entire sports arena so that he can play basketball with his friends and family like the legend he is?
7 of 13
CHRISTMAS 2013 & KIM'S 34TH BIRTHDAY
Us mere mortals can only dream of getting our hands on a coveted Hermès Birkin bag. Even the most glamorous people in the world are lucky to have just one. Kim? She has two, and they're both customized just for her. The first, a Christmas present, was painted by artist George Condo, and the second, part of her birthday haul in 2014, features a creation from genius/daughter North West. Did we mention that they cost tens of thousands of dollars per bag?
8 of 13
KIM'S 34TH BIRTHDAY CONTINUED
The only thing better than a custom Birkin bag is a surprise Hawaiian vacation. Well, when Kardashian turned 34 in October 2014, she got both. Yes, you read that correctly.
9 of 13
VALENTINE'S DAY 2014
Many couples have holiday traditions. In case you missed it: West and Kardashian's just happen to include absurdly lavish gifts. The one that started it all was Valentine's Day 2014, when West gifted the love of his life 1,000 red roses. And you thought getting flowers and chocolates was a good year.
10 of 13
YEEZY SNEAKERS
Only the best will do for the Kardashian-West clan, and that includes the casual footwear department. To ensure his entire family can rock his highly sought-after kicks, West had the only official pair of baby Yeezy shoes produced just for North. The gesture may seem more about style than heart, but for a designer like Kanye who puts his soul into his work, going out of your way to match your two favorite girls is romantic. And is there anything more aw-worthy than these itty-bitty Boosts?
11 of 13
MOTHER'S DAY 2016
What better way to serenade his muse than with a private concert, courtesy of the string orchestra that West hired to perform in their living room? And because he's not the only one who loves Kardashian with all of his heart, he even recruited daughter North to help pick out the Frozen-heavy playlist.
12 of 13
VALENTINE'S DAY 2017
West may have been busy preparing for his fifth Yeezy Season fashion show, but he still had time to shower his wife with love on V-Day — courtesy of a giant flower wall, made of orchids in roses. Because everyone knows you haven't properly celebrated a holiday unless there's a photo shoot to prove it.
13 of 13
KANYE'S 40TH BIRTHDAY
“Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the rapper. “He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with!”
Kardashian did not hold back on the goodies, stuffing two large baskets with Japanese candies, donuts and multiple bags of Sriracha kettle cooked potato chips. West is all smiles as he overlooks his loot, confirming his wife’s observation that “He was happy!”