Kim Kardashian Attends Ellen DeGeneres' A-List Birthday Bash with Kanye West & Kris Jenner

You can’t throw a star-studded party without a Kardashian.

Ellen DeGeneres‘ 60th birthday party on Saturday drew a who’s who of Hollywood — including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West.

The couple was spotted arriving at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, with Kardashian West, 37, rocking a low-cut black dress, and West, 40, wearing a suit. Jenner, 62, was also decked out in all-black.

Kim Kardashian (far left) and Kanye West (far right) Splash News Online

Kris Jenner (right) Splash News Online

Other A-listers in attendance included Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Olivia Munn, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Dakota Johnson.

Kardashian West shared photo booth pictures from the event on Twitter, posing with her “squad” of West, Teigen, 32, and Legend, 39.

Mom & Dad pic.twitter.com/rxslk2gKW0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018

The reality star also shared a solo shot of her and West, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate.

“Mom & Dad,” she captioned the photo.