Ready to Laugh: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Have a Date Night at Chris Rock's Show

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West enjoyed a fun-filled date night at Chris Rock’s comedy show at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Afterwards, the couple went backstage where they took a photo with Rock and his girlfriend, CSI: Miami actress Megalyn Echikunwoke.

Kardashian West kept things casual in a plain white shirt, an oversized red cardigan and black leggings which she accessorized with a pair of grey thigh-high boots. And The Life of Pablo rapper was all smiles as wore a Tupac tee underneath a blue plaid shirt.



Kardashian West also shared another picture of her husband smiling as he stood between Rock and fellow comedian Eddie Murphy.

Chris Rock (left), Kanye West and Eddie Murphy Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Funnyman Kevin Hart also dropped by to check out the show — and afterwards he had some kind words to say for Rock.

“My Guy was unbelievable last night….You’re a brother/mentor to me for so many reasons man. Your work ethic towards your craft is unreal. Nothing but love and appreciation for you!!!! #Legend #ComedicRockStarShit #DopePic,” he captioned a photo of the two of them backstage.

My Guy was unbelievable last night….You’re a brother/mentor to me for so many reasons man. Your work ethic towards your craft is unreal. Nothing but love and appreciation for you!!!! #Legend #ComedicRockStarShit #DopePic ….P.S what in the hell is Kim doing in the background 😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Nas both checked out the show too. “Great to see the genius of Chris Rock tonight, he’s definitely one our Top Greats, catch him on his tour ASAP. Ran into my brov Puff backstage,” Nas wrote on social media alongside a group photo.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share a Date Night at Chrissy Teigen’s Retro-Themed Bash

While West has been keeping a low profile recently, this is the second night in a row he and his wife have stepped out on the town together. On Thursday, they shared a sweet moment together during friend Chrissy Teigen‘s Pan Am-themed birthday party.

Seated in airplane seats that were a replica of Pan Am Airlines, the couple complemented each other perfectly, with the reality star wearing a pink mini dress with chunky sunglasses and her hair styled in a beehive, while the rapper sported an all-black ensemble.

Kim Kardashian West (left) and Kanye West Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

They are currently expecting their third child — a daughter — via surrogate.