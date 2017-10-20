Cars Parked in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Driveway Reportedly Burglarized

Three cars parked on Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s property were reportedly burglarized in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to TMZ, who obtained a surveillance system image from the scene, the alleged perpetrator ransacked three vehicles at the end of their driveway in Los Angeles.

The outlet reports that the suspect also targeted a car parked in the couple’s neighbor Kathy Griffin‘s driveway, allegedly stealing a purse that was later discarded nearby.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE that a motor vehicle theft occurred on the block of Kardashian West and West’s home at around 5:10 a.m.

“A woman observed a suspect enter and exit a vehicle, taking some of the contents,” said the spokesperson, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

According to the spokesperson, there are total of two suspects, though no descriptions of either were provided.

TMZ reports that the suspect never entered the home but trashed the cars and made away with an iPhone belonging to one of the couple’s staffers. A security guard reportedly spotted the suspect and chased them away.

“Nothing of Kim or Kanye’s was taken. Their security handled it. The guy didn’t even make it past the driveway. He was startled by their security, and dropped the phone he was trying to take,” a source told E! News.

The reported burglary comes just over a year after 36-year-old Kardashian West’s terrifying Paris heist: On Oct. 3, 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.

The reality star has since reflected on how her harrowing experience turned her into a “different person.”

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in April. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she continued. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

But on a recent episode of KUWTK, Kardashian West was clearly still reeling from the trauma, crying as she worried about the security of family friend Joe Francis’ estate on Mexico while on vacation.

“Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst-case-scenario mode in my head,” she said. “I was so excited to come on this trip, and I had no idea that I was going to end up feeling this way, but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane that all these people at the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags and Louis Vuitton [things], and it just hit me.”

“We are the biggest target ever,” she added.