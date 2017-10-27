Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Couple Up at Her Belated Birthday Dinner

Kim Kardashian West celebrated her birthday at her late father’s favorite Armenian restaurant.

The mom-to-be dined at Carousel in Los Angeles on Thursday night with husband Kanye West, mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Jonathan Cheban. (Kim turned 37 on Saturday, spending that weekend at the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.)

She and West, 40, are expecting their third child together, this time via a surrogate.

The couple looked casual but chic: the KKW makeup mogul wore a simple white dress and black leather jacket, while the rapper rocked a denimn jacket and over a white t-shirt and dark slacks.

Kim even Snapchatted the waiters singing an Armenian version of “Happy Birthday” as they presented her with a white, floral cake topped with candles and a sparkler.

Two members of the famous family didn’t attend: sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who are both pregnant. (Khloé was photographed in New York City on Thursday filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Kylie is on the road with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.)

Khloé, 33, is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 26. Kylie, 20, is expecting her first child with Scott, 25.