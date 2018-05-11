Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Realize Kanye West Was Suffering from Anxiety After Paris Attack

As Kanye West focuses on his music after a series of explosive tweets and interviews, Kim Kardashian admits she didn’t realize just how deeply much her ordeal being held at gunpoint during the 2016 Paris robbery affected her husband.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the mom of three admitted she wasn’t fully aware of the anxiety plaguing the rapper.

“Not really, because he always is so strong,” she said. “Obviously he made a lot of changes with our security detail … but as far as emotionally, he always was really strong, and my rock.”

