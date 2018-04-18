Kim Kardashian West Pokes Fun at Kanye's Tweets About Getting 'Rid of Everything': 'Wait...'

Kanye West doled out some wisdom through Twitter on Tuesday — but not everyone took the rapper’s words seriously. Including wife Kim Kardashian West.

In a series of tweets, West wrote, “As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency. You have to protect your ability to create at all cost. Try to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas.”

“Distraction is the enemy of vision,” West continued. “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything. Everything you do in life stems from either fear or love. Fear often causes people to be manipulative. Be transparent as possible. Stop setting plays. Stop playing chess with life. Make decisions based on love not fear.”

Reacting later to one of the tweets, Kardashian West couldn’t help but joke around.

“Wait… EVERYTHING?!?!?!” she tweeted, quoting West’s suggestion that “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything.”

Pal Chrissy Teigen continued the fun, offering Kardashian West a place to sleep.

“I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need,” the cookbook author, 32, joked.

Kardashian West kept the joke going, writing back, “Might need some more for the kids?”

“Just not clear on what everything really means,” the mother of three teased. “I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.”

Of course, some fans took Kardashian West’s tweets seriously — a mistake she was quick to correct.

“For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke,” she wrote, adding, “So don’t even try it.”

The West family has had a busy few months with the arrival of daughter Chicago, nearly 3 months.

The couple have been married since 2014, and are also parents to daughter North, 4½, and son Saint, 2.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West shared the first-ever photo of her family of five on Instagram and got candid about all the behind-the-scenes drama that cameras didn’t capture.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” she wrote in the caption of the snap, taken on Easter. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”