The Kim Klones! Meet Kardashian's Instagram Twins

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you: The reality star has inspired a whole set of Instagram kopycats with her sexy selfies

By @julesemm

Name: Paris Hilton

Country: U.S.A.

Claim to Fame: Does she even need an introduction? The heiress channeled the fellow reality star for a Yeezy campaign, which Kardashian West documented on her Instagram — and we're still doing double takes.

Name: Kamilla Osman
Country: Canada
Claim to Fame: The Toronto-based beauty and fashion blogger has amassed over 80,000 followers on Instagram thanks to her lookalike outfits, makeup routine and signature selfie pout.

Name: Claudia Sampedro
Country: Cuba
Claim to fame: The 25-year-old model doesn't just share Kardashian West's signature style – the two also have similar taste in men, having both dated football player Reggie Bush.

Name: Marianna Hewitt
Country: U.S.A.
Claim to fame: The blogger/TV host is complimented by comparisons to Kardashian West, saying the reality star is "hardworking and sweet."

Name: Jimena Sanchez
Country: Mexico
Claim to fame: While most people see a strong resemblance between the 30-year-old Fox Sports star and Kardashian West, Sanchez insists, "I don't think I look anything like her."

Name: Kathy Ferreiro
Country: Cuba
Claim to fame: Ferreiro, who works in cosmetics sales, has said that like Kardashian West, the curves that made her a social media star are "100 percent real."

Name: Jelena Karleusa
Country: Serbia
Claim to fame: Where did Kardashian West get the inspiration for her platinum blonde hair? According to pop star Karleusa, Kim stole her signature look!

