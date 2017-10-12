Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Worry About Kim's Body Dysmorphia: She's 'Normally Not This Insecure'

The Kardashian sisters look out for each other.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé and Kourtney devise a plan to help Kim get over her body confidence issues. (On last week’s episode, Kim, 37, broke down after a set of bikini photos of her on vacation in Mexico surfaced in the media, which she said led her to develop “body dysmorphia.”)

“Kim is normally not this insecure,” says Kourtney, 38, during a confessional. “If she just didn’t have access to social media or just stopped looking at the blogs, I think that she would start to feel better.”

“I feel like one of the best things she did for herself after her Paris incident was she really detached herself from the internet and social media,” adds Khloé, 33. “I think we kind of need to step in and do something like that so she realizes this does not matter, and we take that bulls— out of her life.”

The two decide to secretly wipe all social media apps from their sister’s phone — but they need to distract her first.

“Oh, you look gorgeous,” says Khloé as Kim walks into the kitchen. “Look at that bod. Hot and naughty.”

Khloé asks Kim to help her clean out her closet while Kourtney borrows Kim’s phone to call her kids from the kitchen. But once they’re in the closet, the plan takes a hilarious turn when Kim starts ripping on some of her sister’s fashion choices.

“[You’re getting] rid of this stuff?” she says, pointing to a pile of discarded clothes on the floor. “I think those red thermals are the coolest thing you have in this closet.”

“So you’re keeping this?” she says, picking up a sparkly blue jacket.

“I like sequins,” says Khloé, rolling her eyes. “Why did I even offer this?”

“This is Jersey Shore on another level,” Kim adds, pointing out another shirt.

“It’s probably the worst idea I’ve ever had, because now I’m being tortured. And like, what the f— is taking you so long?” Khloé tells Kourtney later. “Like, I can’t handle being alone with her in the closet.”

Finally, Kim makes her way back into the kitchen, calling out for Kourtney to give her back her phone.

“Hold on, I’m not done,” Kourtney says.

“What are you doing?!” Kim demands.

