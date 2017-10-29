Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Halloween Goals as Music Icons Madonna and Michael Jackson

Forget couples costumes — sisters make the best Halloween partners.

Kim Kardashian West teamed up with sister Kourtney Kardashian for Saturday’s pre-holiday festivities, dressing as Madonna and Michael Jackson to recreate the famous looks of the King and Queen of Pop at the 1991 Academy Awards.

The 37-year-old reality star was almost unrecognizable in a sequined white gown and fur shawl, with platinum blonde hair and a red lip to channel the “Like a Virgin” singer. Kourtney, 38, also went all out, wearing her hair in tight curls and donning black gloves and a white blazer to emulate the late Jackson.

Michael Jackson & Madonna pic.twitter.com/RTxA90XfBC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

The Madonna ensemble was Kim’s third Halloween look this year. Earlier in the day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave fans a peek at her costume as Aaliyah.

She sported elaborate eye makeup and straight locks to play the late singer, completing her costume with a jeweled choker and coordinating top that flaunted her stomach. The look matched the ensemble Aaliyah wore in her “Try Again” music video.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

On Saturday, the mom of two revealed on Twitter that the inspiration for all her costumes this year came from her favorite musical figures.

“My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!!” she wrote. “Paying homage to some of my faves!”

My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Earlier in the weekend, Kim kicked Halloween off by proving once again that she was a dead ringer for Cher, dressing up for Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash on Friday night in a custom-made Alexandrine outfit that replicated the 71-year-old music icon’s exact look from the 1973 Academy Awards.

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kim said on Periscope. “Her stomach… I don’t think anyone could compare.”

Kim’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, transformed into Cher’s husband, Sonny Bono, wearing a purple suit by Stello, a wig and mustache in order to complement Kim’s outfit to the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday night.

The star said of Cheban’s costume, “We got an exact suit made.”