Scott Disick is feeling left out of the loop.

On Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the father of three — he shares sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — learns that Kim Kardashian West is expecting a third child — and is apparently one of the last people that are close to the Kimoji creator to know.

“I’ll be quite honest. I don’t even know what this room is,” Disick, 34, says in an E! clip as Kardashian West, 37, guides him around an unfinished room in her home, which she was preparing for daughter Chicago, whom she welcomed Jan. 15.

“Nursery,” she tells him.”So like the little open tub, crib …”

A bewildered Disick asks, “For another baby?”

Still not understanding that she will soon be welcoming a third child via surrogacy with husband Kanye West — the couple also shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2 — Disick inquires, “Do you really think you need to worry about redoing these cabinets if this is going to be a nursery for a kid that you don’t even have?” before directly asking, “Are you pregnant?”

Not understanding why Disick is presumably joking, Kardashian West says, “Is this a joke? Do you not know we’re having another baby?”

He tells her with a laugh: “Not really.”

“Scott, we’re having a baby in like a couple of months. I’m dead serious,” she explains to a surprised Disick, who asks if she’s carrying.

“No I’m not,” she says. “We went the surrogacy route. I never had this conversation with you? I swear I’m not joking with you.”

