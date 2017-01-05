The Social Media Queen Is Back! Kim Kardashian Shares Her ‘First Selfie of 2017’

Even after an extended break from social media, Kim Kardashian West‘s selfie game is strong.

The 36-year-old reality star, who posted for the first time Tuesday after a self-imposed break from social media following her October robbery in Paris, took to Snapchat on Wednesday with two photos.

Kardashian West shared a long overdue selfie featuring a cameo from her mother, Kris Jenner, 61. The wife of Kanye West, sporting a lip ring she rocked at her family’s Christmas Eve party, threw up a peace sign with a fierce look while her mother smiled for the camera in the background.

“First selfie of 2017 w my mama,” she captioned the shot.

Before the selfie, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of her ripped jeans, simply captioning the pic, “Torn.”

Kardashian West returned to Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat on Tuesday following a three-month hiatus. The Selfish author took to Instagram with a sweet family photo on Tuesday featuring West, 1-year-old son Saint and 3½-year-old daughter North, followed by a sweet pic of herself and her son shared the next day.

Also on Tuesday, Kardashian West shared a two-and-a-half-minute clip to her official app that gives fans a glimpse into life at home as of late with her husband and two children.

The heartwarming moments captured in the video montage include some of Saint’s first steps, North and her mom tubing in the snow and West and Saint admiring Christmas lights together in one serene scene.

Shots of the couple are peppered throughout, with West and Kardashian West embracing multiple times.