Kim Kardashian Promotes Feminist Kimojis for International Women's Day: 'Grab America Back!'

It’s Women’s History Month, and Kim Kardashian West is celebrating with a feminist update to her customized emoji app.

The mom of three‘s newest KIMOJIs include the words “Nasty Woman” (a reference to President Donald Trump‘s campaign dig at Hillary Clinton, whom Kardashian West supported in the 2016 election) scribbled in pink, a protest sign reading “Grab America Back” (a take on Trump’s infamous “grab ’em by the p—” gaffe) and a drawing of a woman’s naked figure reading, “My Body My Choice.”

“So proud of this KIMOJI pack,” she tweeted Tuesday, promoting the project again Thursday in honor of International Women’s Day.

Though many fans shared their love for her message of female empowerment, others pointed out that she hasn’t always identified as a feminist.

“For me, feminist is someone who advocates for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believes that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles,” the 37-year-old wrote in a 2016 post on her website/app. “Of course I want these things! I’m all about empowering and uplifting women. Obviously, there are things about me that people might say make me a feminist: I work hard, I make my own money, I’m comfortable and confident in my own skin, and I encourage women to be open and honest about their sexuality, and to embrace their beauty and their bodies.”

“But, at the end of the day, no one should feel pressured to be labeled as anything just because they believe in certain things and support certain values or ideals,” she added.

But she clarified her stance to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia last August, telling the magazine, “I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside. Modern feminists are all the girls around us today. very time you look on social media and there’s someone standing up for themselves, to me that’s a modern feminist. There’s such an amazing group of girls that empower each other.”

Kardashian West first launched the KIMOJI app in December 2015, hitting No. 1 in Apple’s App Store within one day of its debut.