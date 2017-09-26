Kim Kardashian 'Didn't Respond Well at First' to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News: Source

When Kylie Jenner told Kim Kardashian West that she is pregnant with her first child, it took some time for the elder sister to get excited about the news, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?'” a source close to Kardashian West tells PEOPLE. “She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it.”

Kardashian and West, who are expecting their third child after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family, were initially stunned by the news.

“It came out of nowhere,” the source says. “It was the last thing on their radar. Kylie is just 20 and hasn’t been with [boyfriend Travis Scott] for very long. So no one saw this coming.”

“Of course Kim is happy for Kylie,” the source continues. “She’s going to support Kylie 100 percent, no matter what. There’s never been any question about that. But it’s just a weird dynamic, after all that Kim did to intentionally have another child. It has taken a lot of time, energy and money for her to get pregnant, and now Kylie is having a baby around the same time.”

Because Jenner’s relationship with Scott is so new, the family is being cautiously optimistic about him.

“They don’t know him too well,” the source says. “They just want to make sure that this isn’t a Blac Chyna situation. Kylie is so young and everybody is afraid that she could get really hurt.”

(Chyna, 29, has a contentious relationship with Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian, 30, as they co-parent 10-month-old daughter Dream.)

Now that the initial shock has worn off, the source says that Kardashian West is focused on the fact that there will be a new baby in the family — and that her third child will have a new cousin.

“This is ultimately really great news, because it’s a new life,” the source says. “They realize that.”

“The babies will be the same age, and will probably be very close,” the source adds. “Family is everything for the Kardashians, so they’re going to focus on these new kids in the family. Everyone is genuinely happy.”