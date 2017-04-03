Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About the ‘Weird Rumors’ She Was ‘Attacked’ in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight.
The 36-year-old reality star was leaving celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow in Los Angeles Sunday night when she and pal Fajer Fahad were photographed looking extremely alarmed as a man with a backpack is seen awfully close to Kardashian West, sparking rumors that she was “attacked” on the street.
Turns out, it was a simple mistake.
“So
@JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow,” the mother of two wrote on Twitter. “Totally not true! Such weird rumors.”
Kardashian West later followed up with a second tweet, explaining what really went down outside the swanky restaurant.
“A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me,” she said, adding, “Hope he’s ok!”
A source told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “shocked” by the incident. Although a bodyguard stepped in, the man was “let go” after it was determined that he wasn’t trying to harm Kardashian West.
Concern for Kardashian West’s safety isn’t unfounded — since her infamous Paris robbery and sister Kendall Jenner being allegedly robbed of $200,000 worth of jewelry recently, the famous family has beefed up their security.
“The robbery changed their lifestyle going forward,” an insider told PEOPLE of Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West. “They have to live in a bubble and have security with them especially for international travel. The safety of North and Saint is the most important thing to Kim and Kanye.”
“Privacy is more important now. Kim took three months off to get perspective,” the source said. “She does a reality show, but now doesn’t feel obliged to share everything in her life.”
The reality star may be back to sharing her famous selfies on social media, but you won’t see her flaunting any more jewelry in photos and or tagging her locations.
“She now shares less and decides to share things that are important to her family and her fans but not everything and certainly not with material things,” said the insider. “Before she wasn’t making a conscious effort to show off material things on social media, but now she makes a conscious effort not to show them off and not to be too flashy. She barely wears jewelry and doesn’t tag her locations.”
