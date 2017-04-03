Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About the ‘Weird Rumors’ She Was ‘Attacked’ in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight.

The 36-year-old reality star was leaving celebrity hotspot Mr. Chow in Los Angeles Sunday night when she and pal Fajer Fahad were photographed looking extremely alarmed as a man with a backpack is seen awfully close to Kardashian West, sparking rumors that she was “attacked” on the street.

Turns out, it was a simple mistake.

“So @ JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow,” the mother of two wrote on Twitter. “Totally not true! Such weird rumors.” Kardashian West later followed up with a second tweet, explaining what really went down outside the swanky restaurant. “A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me,” she said, adding, “Hope he’s ok!” A source told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “shocked” by the incident. Although a bodyguard stepped in, the man was “let go” after it was determined that he wasn’t trying to harm Kardashian West. So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017 A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2017

Earlier in the evening, Kardashian West attended the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, stunning in an all-white outfit that showed off her legs in a sheer fabric.

