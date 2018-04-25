Kim Kardashian Defends Husband Kanye West's Twitter Sprees: 'He's a Free Thinker'

Kim Kardashian West has her husband Kanye West‘s back.

As West continues to make headlines for his ongoing Twitter spree, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star defended the rapper in a series of tweets of her own, arguing that reports labeling him “as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive” are “not fair.”

This week, multiple sources told PEOPLE that West, 40, had cut off contact with several people in his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends. The rapper confirmed he stopped working with a manager on Wednesday morning, tweeting, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed.”

Kardashian West, 37, argued that West’s decision to part ways with certain members of his team was “a simple business decision” and said she was “glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?” she said. “Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

“The sunken place” is a reference to the 2017 horror film Get Out, in which (spoiler alert) a white family uses mind control to steal the bodies of black men.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kardashian West also addressed her husband’s series of tweets about Donald Trump in which he called the president his “brother” and said the two “are both dragon energy.” (“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he said, though he clarified: “I’m not even political. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican.”)

“When he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this,” the mom of three said. “But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine.”

“He never said he agrees with his politics,” she added. (Minutes later, West tweeted a photo showing off his signed Make America Great Again hat.)

Now when he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Last but not least, Kardashian West praised her husband for being unique, even if he’s not universally liked.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them!” she wrote. “Kanye is years ahead of his time.”

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

On Wednesday, sources told PEOPLE that dealing with West’s recent behavior and public outbursts can be trying for the KKW beauty mogul. (The couple share daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2.)

“Kanye is like a child who needs constant attention — and Kim already has three of those,” one source said. “So after a while, or when he’s being really needy, it takes somewhat of a toll on her.”

A second source added that West “has a very overwhelming personality that usually gets worse when is he under stress.”

“Kanye is very needy, and it’s draining for Kim,” the source said. “She works, is a mom and has many responsibilities.”

According to the first source, it’s impossible to tell what West’s next steps will be.

“Who knows how far he’ll take it,” the source says. “He could be over it and recover tomorrow, or he could continue further down this path. But you have to understand this is all normal for him.”